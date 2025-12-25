Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel "will never leave" Gaza, renewing vows to establish a wide security zone around the enclave and allow settlement-linked activity in its north.
Speaking at an educational conference, Katz said Israel would maintain a permanent presence in Gaza and create a broad security buffer, according to the Haaretz newspaper.
Katz had made similar remarks earlier this week about settlement building in northern Gaza, comments that Israeli media said angered the administration of US President Donald Trump and prompted him to partially walk them back.
Katz said it would be possible to establish Nahal outposts in northern Gaza "in an organised manner when the time comes."
Nahal outposts are youth-based settlement frameworks overseen by the Israeli army that combine military service with settlement activity.
Rejecting reports that he had retracted his earlier remarks, Katz said Israel would exercise "de facto sovereignty" in Gaza, comparing it to Israel’s policy in the occupied West Bank.
Control over the occupied West Bank
Since the start of the carnage, Israel has intensified actions aimed at consolidating control over the occupied West Bank, including home demolitions, forced displacement and settlement expansion, according to Palestinian authorities.
Annexation of the occupied West Bank would effectively end prospects for a two-state solution as outlined in UN resolutions.
About 750,000 Israeli settlers live in settlements across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.
Israeli media warned that Katz’s remarks could complicate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to Florida, where he is expected to meet Trump on December 29.