Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel "will never leave" Gaza, renewing vows to establish a wide security zone around the enclave and allow settlement-linked activity in its north.

Speaking at an educational conference, Katz said Israel would maintain a permanent presence in Gaza and create a broad security buffer, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

Katz had made similar remarks earlier this week about settlement building in northern Gaza, comments that Israeli media said angered the administration of US President Donald Trump and prompted him to partially walk them back.

Katz said it would be possible to establish Nahal outposts in northern Gaza "in an organised manner when the time comes."

Nahal outposts are youth-based settlement frameworks overseen by the Israeli army that combine military service with settlement activity.

Rejecting reports that he had retracted his earlier remarks, Katz said Israel would exercise "de facto sovereignty" in Gaza, comparing it to Israel’s policy in the occupied West Bank.