The Elders group accuses Israel of 'unfolding genocide, famine' in Gaza, demands urgent aid access
Global statesmen and stateswomen group condemns Israel’s deliberate blockade of life-saving aid to Gaza, urging an immediate halt to arms transfers and sanctions on PM Netanyahu.
The "recognition of the State of Palestine will not halt the unfolding genocide and famine in Gaza," they say. / Photo: AA / AA
August 12, 2025

The Elders group of international stateswomen and statesmen for the first time called the situation in Gaza an "unfolding genocide", saying that Israel's obstruction of aid was causing a "famine".

"Today we express our shock and outrage at Israel's deliberate obstruction of the entry of life-saving humanitarian aid into Gaza," the non-governmental group of public figures, founded by former South Africa president Nelson Mandela in 2007, said in a statement on Tuesday after delegates visited border crossings in Egypt.

"What we saw and heard underlines our personal conviction that there is not only an unfolding, human-caused famine in Gaza. There is an unfolding genocide," it added.

Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand, called on Israel to open the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza so aid could be delivered, after visiting the site.

"Many new mothers are unable to feed themselves or their newborn babies adequately, and the health system is collapsing," she said.

"All of this threatens the very survival of an entire generation."

Clark was joined by Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the visit.

She said that international leaders "have the power and the legal obligation to apply measures to pressure this Israeli government to end its atrocity crimes".

Call for ceasefire, hostage release

The delegation "saw evidence of food and medical aid denied entry, and heard witness accounts of the killing of Palestinian civilians, including children, while trying to access aid inside Gaza," said the statement.

They urged Israel and Hamas to agree a ceasefire and for the immediate release of remaining Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

The London-based group also called for the "recognition of the State of Palestine", but added "this will not halt the unfolding genocide and famine in Gaza".

"Transfers of arms and weapons components to Israel must be suspended immediately," it added, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be sanctioned.

Israel has faced mounting criticism over its 22-month-long war on Palestine’s Gaza, with United Nations-backed experts warning of widespread famine unfolding in the besieged territory.

Netanyahu is under mounting pressure to secure the release of the remaining hostages, as well as over his plans to expand the war, which he has vowed to do with or without the backing of Israel's allies.

Israel's genocidal war on the occupied enclave has killed at least 61,499 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

