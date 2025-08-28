WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Wish I could be there with you': Holocaust survivor Gabor Mate backs Gaza Freedom Flotilla
⁠Hungarian-Canadian trauma expert Gabor Mate sends support to the upcoming aid mission.
'Wish I could be there with you': Holocaust survivor Gabor Mate backs Gaza Freedom Flotilla
Mate, an expert in childhood development and trauma, described the devastation in Gaza as a source of global anguish. / Getty Images
August 28, 2025

Hungarian-Canadian physician and Holocaust survivor Gabor Mate has voiced his support for the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, which is scheduled to set sail from Barcelona this Sunday in a renewed attempt to deliver aid.

“I’m here to give whatever support I can to that flotilla,” Mate said in a social media video on Thursday. “I wish I could be there with you.”

Mate recalled Israel’s record of intercepting previous aid convoys at sea.

“Israel has committed piracy in the open seas, seizing these boats of aid and support to the most needy people on Earth, arresting the participants. This time, more boats will leave from many different countries,” he said.

The upcoming flotilla brings together four initiatives: the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, the Global Movement to Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Sumud Nusantara.

'My heart is certainly with you'

RECOMMENDED

The first convoy will leave Spanish ports on Sunday and will be followed by a second from Tunisia on September 4.

Mate, an expert in childhood development and trauma, described the devastation in Gaza as a source of global anguish.

“What we’re witnessing in Gaza is literally traumatising and breaking the hearts of millions and millions and millions of people around the world. And this flotilla is a gesture of support. It’s a gesture of open-heartedness, of human solidarity. It’s not directed against anybody. It’s directed in support of people whose suffering we’re witnessing, and so many of us feel so helpless in the face of it.”

He ended his message with words of encouragement to those preparing to sail.

“My heart is certainly with you, and my thoughts are with you, and we’ll be watching you,” he added.

RelatedTRT Global - From Mavi Marmara to Madleen: How Freedom Flotilla challenges Israel’s Gaza blockade

Explore
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod