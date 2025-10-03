The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has accused the Israeli forces of endangering its personnel and Lebanese soldiers by dropping grenades near peacekeepers in Maroun ar-Ras.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, UNIFIL said the incident occurred on October 2 while peacekeepers and Lebanese troops were providing security for workers clearing the ruins of homes destroyed in the ongoing conflict.

According to UNIFIL, the first explosion took place around 11:30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT) near an excavator about 500 metres from peacekeepers.

Shortly afterward, a drone dropped a grenade that exploded just 30-40 metres from a group of UN personnel, while another detonation occurred 20 minutes later only 20 metres above a second team.

UNIFIL said it had informed the Israeli forces in advance of the clearance operation and "immediately demanded that the firing stop".