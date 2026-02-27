Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has said it will not comply with a US Defence Department request to relax safeguards on its AI systems, citing concerns over mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

In a statement on Thursday, CEO Dario Amodei said the company opposes allowing its AI model, Claude, to be used for “mass domestic surveillance” or “fully autonomous weapons.”

He said advanced AI systems are not reliable enough to operate such weapons without human oversight and require safeguards that “don’t exist today.”

He also said AI can support national security but warned that large-scale, AI-driven surveillance could pose risks to civil liberties.

Anthropic and the Pentagon have been negotiating for weeks.