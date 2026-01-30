WORLD
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
The White House targets Cuban oil supplies while China pledges to stand by the South American nation.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced that China rejects the latest US executive order on Cuba. [File photo] / Reuters
January 30, 2026

China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump’s latest move on Cuba, with Beijing extending support to the South American nation.

Beijing “supports Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and security and rejecting external interference,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in the Chinese capital.

“China stands firmly against moves that deprive the Cuban people of their rights,” Guo added.

Beijing was reacting to Trump’s latest executive order declaring a national emergency and establishing a process to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba.

The move is intended to protect US national security and foreign policy interests by pressuring Cuba over what the administration calls its “malign actions and policies,” according to the White House.

The order authorises Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to take "all necessary actions," including issuing rules and guidance, to implement the tariff system and related measures.

"The president may modify the order if Cuba or affected countries take significant steps to address the threat or align with US national security and foreign policy objectives," according to the order.

