China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump’s latest move on Cuba, with Beijing extending support to the South American nation.

Beijing “supports Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and security and rejecting external interference,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in the Chinese capital.

“China stands firmly against moves that deprive the Cuban people of their rights,” Guo added.

Beijing was reacting to Trump’s latest executive order declaring a national emergency and establishing a process to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba.

The move is intended to protect US national security and foreign policy interests by pressuring Cuba over what the administration calls its “malign actions and policies,” according to the White House.