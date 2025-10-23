Pakistan has banned a political party for its alleged involvement in "terrorism" and "violence", a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The federal Cabinet, which met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the capital Islamabad, approved a summary banning Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

The ban was imposed on the recommendation of the Punjab government after nearly 1,000 TLP members were arrested earlier this month following their involvement in rioting across the province.

"Following the briefing from law enforcement agencies and recommendations from the Punjab government, the Cabinet has reached a consensus that the TLP is involved in terrorism and violent activities," the statement said.

TLP has attained notoriety for its violent street protests and rioting.

The latest clashes erupted before dawn on October 14 after the government barred party activists from marching to the US Embassy in Islamabad to protest its support for Israel's genocidal attacks on Gaza.

The government claims that four people were killed, including a police officer, and dozens of security personnel were injured during the violent protests.

Pakistan has seen massive protests in solidarity with Palestinians since Israel's war on Gaza, most of which have largely remained peaceful and were facilitated by the government.