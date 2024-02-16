WORLD
US warns Russia to 'stay out of our elections' after Putin remark
Russian president said Biden’s re-election is better for Russia because he is "more predictable", noting that Moscow is ready to "work with any US leader whom the American people show confidence in".
February 16, 2024

The US warned Russia to "stay out of our elections" following President Vladimir Putin's remarks he made favoring President Joe Biden winning a second term in office.

"Mr. Putin knows very well what this administration has been doing to counter Russia's malign influence around the world and certainly what they've been doing inside Ukraine," said White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby during a press briefing.

"We've demonstrated over and over and over again how willing we are to push back on what Russia is doing again, particularly in Ukraine, and Mr. Putin, just stay out of our elections," he said.

In an interview with Russian state television broadcast Wednesday, Putin said he preferred Joe Biden to Donald Trump.

"Work with any US leader"

He said Biden’s re-election is better for Russia because he is "more predictable." However, he said Moscow is ready to "work with any US leader whom the American people show confidence in."

Recent polls indicate that President Biden faces challenges with a growingly dissatisfied US public and a tough political environment as he nears nine months before a potential re-election bid.

In contrast, leading GOP candidate Donald Trump surpasses Biden in key policy and personal evaluations, boasting a substantial lead of over 20 points in economic management.

Trump maintains a significant advantage of more than 30 points on immigration and border control issues.

Furthermore, Trump holds a 16-point lead over Biden in perceived competence and effectiveness, marking a reversal from 2020 when Biden led Trump by 9 points in this regard before winning the election.

