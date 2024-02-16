Friday, February 16, 2024

1827 GMT — The UN has warned that food insecurity in Gaza has reached an "extremely critical state," given significant restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"In Rafah, humanitarian conditions have become increasingly severe, with continued reports of people stopping aid trucks to take food," the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"Vulnerable segments of the population include children, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions... are particularly susceptible to the risk of malnutrition," he added.

1912 GMT — Missile attack targets ship off Yemen: security agencies

A missile fired from Yemen has damaged a Panama-flagged tanker off the coast in the Red Sea, security agencies and a US official said.

A US State Department spokesperson said a missile fired from Yemen "struck the port side of the India-bound, Panamanian-flagged MT Pollux, which was carrying crude oil."

1857 GMT — EU foreign policy chief urges Israel not to launch attack on Rafah

The EU's head of foreign policy has urged the Israeli government not to launch an offensive on Rafah city in southern Gaza, where over one million uprooted Palestinians have sought refuge from relentless and brutal attacks by Tel Aviv.

"The European Union is very concerned about Israeli government plans for a possible ground operation in Rafah, where well over a million Palestinians are currently sheltering from the fighting," Josep Borrell said in an official statement.

1812 GMT — 'There has to be' temporary ceasefire in Gaza: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that there needs to be a temporary truce in Gaza to get hostages out of the Palestinian territory under a potential deal swapping them for prisoners held in Israel.

"I feel very strongly about it - that there has to be a temporary ceasefire to get the prisoners out, to get the hostages out," Biden said from the White House.

He added that he had held "extensive" conversations with Israel's prime minister on this and negotiations are "under way."

1656 GMT — Israeli war cabinet member hints for continuation of fighting in Gaza during Ramadan

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has said war on Gaza could continue during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In a recorded statement, Gantz said the fight in Gaza would not stop until retrieving all Israeli captives held in Gaza. "The fire could continue into the month of Ramadan."

1628 GMT — Israel 'thoroughly planning' Rafah ground invasion: minister

Israel’s defence minister has said that Israel is "thoroughly planning" its promised ground invasion of the southern border town of Rafah.

The United States has urged Israel not to carry out the operation without a “credible” plan to protect the hundreds of thousands of civilians there. Many other world leaders have issued similar calls.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters Friday that Rafah is "the next Hamas centre of gravity" that Israel plans on targeting.

"We are thoroughly planning future operations in Rafah, which is a significant Hamas stronghold," he said.

1604 GMT — Netanyahu vows to continue fighting Palestinians after shooting attack kills two Israelis

Following an attack in Kiryat Malachi in southern Israel that killed two people, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a statement vowing to continue fighting "Palestinians" until total victory, "with all our might."

"We will continue to fight until total victory, with all our might, on every front, everywhere, until we restore the security and quiet for all citizens of Israel," he said.

1507 GMT — Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers discuss developments in Rafah, situation in Gaza

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan has discussed the developments in Rafah City and efforts to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The two top diplomats "viewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed regional and international developments," the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

They also "discussed recent developments in Rafah City, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the related efforts made," the statement added.

1439 GMT — Fourmore Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, death toll at 130 since Oct 7

Four more Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 130 since Oct 7, according to the government media office.

A statement released by the media office identified the journalists as Zaid Abu Zayed, Yasser Mamdouh, Muhammad Raslan Shaniora, and Mahmoud Mushtaha. They were killed in Israeli bombardments across various areas in Gaza.

1417 GMT —Israel to pay 'with blood' for attacks in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has vowed that Israel will pay "with blood" for civilians killed this week in Lebanon, warning his group has missiles that can reach Israel's far south.

"The enemy will pay with blood" for every woman and child killed by cross-border fire in Lebanon, Nasrallah said in a televised address, adding that his Iran-linked movement has "precision-guided missiles that can reach ... Eilat" resort, on Israel's Red Sea coast.

1411 GMT — Türkiye to work with Egypt against forced displacement of Palestinians

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye will act together with Egypt against the forced displacement of Palestinians from their own lands.

"Israel is forcing people of Gaza to surrender through hunger, our goal is to achieve an immediate cease-fire and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza," Erdogan said.

Calling his recent visits to the UAE and Egypt "very successful," he stressed the need to "close ranks" to stop bloodshed in Gaza. To make Türkiye’s Century to be the "century of peace," there is no choice but to improve relations with "our friendly and brotherly countries," the president added.

1344 GMT — International law should be focus of all efforts on Gaza, Bulgarian PM

Expressing concern over the prevailing humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Bulgarian prime minister has said that international humanitarian law should be at the centre of all efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.

"There is no easy solution," Nikolay Denkov said in response to Anadolu ' s question about the situation in the besieged enclave at the Munich Security Conference. "International humanitarian law should be in the centre of all the efforts to solve the challenges and issues that we have there."

1326 GMT — Israel-Palestine hostage swap deal likely to be implemented in Ramadan, claims Israeli daily

Israel and Hamas are in discussions about terms for a hostage swap deal that will most likely be implemented next month, Israeli media has claimed.

"The 'ideal time' to implement an agreement would be during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins March 10," daily Haaretz claimed, citing official sources.

Recent media reports suggested that “the delay in reaching an agreement on the hostages may be due to factors not directly related to progress in the talks,” the daily added. "The plan is now being formulated. Those behind the plan hope that a hostage (swap) deal can be reached even before the start of Ramadan."

1309 GMT — Recognising a Palestinian state 'not a taboo' for France: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron has said that France was not opposed to recognising a Palestinian state.

"The recognition of a Palestinian state is not a taboo for France," he said, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a plan for international recognition of such a state, following reports of the move in The Washington Post.