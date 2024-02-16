Friday, February 16, 2024

1706 GMT — Ukraine said it was pulling back from a position on the southern outskirts of frontline city Avdiivka, a main target for Moscow ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian military operations.

Facing a shortage of ammunition and outnumbered on the battlefield, Ukraine may be forced to withdraw from the eastern town, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against the Russian attack.

"After many months of confrontation, the command decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka," Oleksandr Tarnavsky, a Ukrainian general in the east, said on social media.

He noted that the move was made to "save personnel and improve the operational situation", adding that the withdrawal did "not give the enemy a strategic advantage".

1644 GMT — Russian offensive catalyst for renewables in Ukraine: minister

The wartime destruction of its coalmines and several of its power plants are proving a catalyst for Ukraine's renewable energy transition, said the country's Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Ukraine is also looking to replace some of its lost nuclear energy production, he added.

The minister said moves towards wind and solar power, coupled with the war's impact on classic energy infrastructure, means that "the green transition should be implemented faster than we expected."

Russian forces have destroyed 11 coalmines, which they did to weaken Kiev's capacity to produce energy, Galushchenko told AFP on the sidelines of an IEE energy summit this week in Paris.

"Of course we would never restart the operations, that's obvious," said Galushchenko. "We understand that we will never repair" the destroyed facilities.

1455 GMT — Russia operations in Ukraine have probably cost up to $211B: US official

Russia has probably spent up to $211 billion in equipping, deploying and maintaining its operations in Ukraine and Moscow and has lost more than $10 billion in cancelled or postponed arms sales, a senior US defence official said.

The official, who was briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the war had cost Russia an expected $1.3 trillion in previously anticipated economic growth through 2026.

About 315,000 Russian troops had either been killed or injured so far, the official added.

1404 GMT — Failure to back Ukraine 'would be gift to Putin': US VP Harris

Failure to back Ukraine in its war against Russia would be a gift to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, US Vice President Kamala Harris said, while new military aid was stalled in Congress.

"We will work to secure critical weapons and resources that Ukraine so badly needs and let me be clear, the failure to do so would be a gift to Vladimir Putin," Harris said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

1347 GMT — Germany, Ukraine sign security accord during Zelenskyy’s Berlin visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a key security agreement with Ukraine’s president, and announced a new military aid package, including howitzers and air defence systems.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, Scholz underlined that the security agreement marks another “historic step” in relations between Berlin and Kiev.

"Germany will continue to support the independent Ukraine in its defence against Russian war of aggression, and we will do so, as long as it takes," he said, adding that the agreement would ensure long-term military support to Ukrainian forces.

1011 GMT — EU to give Ukraine long-range weapons, participate in war: Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that the EU is changing its strategy on Ukraine, betting on supplies of long-range weapons capable of reaching the "heart" of Russia.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said the goal is to sow panic within Russian society, to weaken the country from the inside.

"According to our data, the European foreign policy service made recommendations for Ukraine, asserting that it will not be possible to win by the methods with which Ukraine is fighting now –– if Ukraine continues this way it will lose.

"Therefore, it is necessary to bet on the transfer of even more long-range weapons to Ukraine so that they reach the heart of Russia, as the EU describes it, and sow confusion and panic, undermine the trust of the people. Isn't this a direct participation in the war? Of course it is," he emphasised.