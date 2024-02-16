Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has lashed out at his Argentine counterpart, three days after the United States completed the seizure of a Venezuelan plane held in Buenos Aires since June 2022.

"They stole our plane... Milei the bandit stole the plane from Venezuela. Javier Milei, the hero of the extreme right," Maduro said on Thursday in a televised statement about the Argentine president.

"He acts crazy or he is crazy or both at the same time," he added.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane owned by Venezuelan company Emtrasur has been held in Argentina since landing there in 2022 from Mexico with a shipment of auto parts.

The 19-member crew was comprised of Venezuelans and Iranians — one of whom the United States suspected had links to the Al Quds Force, a group of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard classified as a terrorist organization by the United States.

All the crew were initially detained but later freed.