WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuelan president Maduro blames Argentine counterpart for plane seizure
The Boeing 747 cargo plane owned by Venezuelan company Emtrasur has been detained in Argentina since its arrival from Mexico in 2022 with a cargo of auto parts.
Venezuelan president Maduro blames Argentine counterpart for plane seizure
Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a meeting with members of his cabinet, at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas,/ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has lashed out at his Argentine counterpart, three days after the United States completed the seizure of a Venezuelan plane held in Buenos Aires since June 2022.

"They stole our plane... Milei the bandit stole the plane from Venezuela. Javier Milei, the hero of the extreme right," Maduro said on Thursday in a televised statement about the Argentine president.

"He acts crazy or he is crazy or both at the same time," he added.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane owned by Venezuelan company Emtrasur has been held in Argentina since landing there in 2022 from Mexico with a shipment of auto parts.

The 19-member crew was comprised of Venezuelans and Iranians — one of whom the United States suspected had links to the Al Quds Force, a group of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard classified as a terrorist organization by the United States.

All the crew were initially detained but later freed.

RelatedVenezuela slams US oil, gas sanctions as 'blackmail'
RECOMMENDED

The plane was sold to Emtrasur, a subsidiary of state airline Conviasa, by Iran's Mahan Air in October 2021 which the US said contravened its sanctions against both countries.

Caracas and Tehran protested US attempts to seize the plane, but an Argentinian judge last month ordered it surrendered to the United States.

"The seized American-built aircraft was transferred by a sanctioned Iranian airline in a transaction that violated US export control laws and directly benefited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is a designated terrorist organization," US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division said in a statement this week.

"Mahan Air — known to ferry weapons and fighters for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah — violated our export restrictions by selling this airplane to a Venezuelan cargo airline.  Now, it's property of the United States government," added Matthew Axelrod, assistant secretary of export enforcement.

Venezuela's foreign ministry said it would "take all actions" to have the plane returned to its "legitimate owner."

RelatedVenezuela urges Guyana to resist external meddling in Essequibo dispute
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists