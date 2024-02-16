India's main opposition Congress party has said that its bank accounts had been frozen by the tax department just weeks before the expected announcement of national elections.

Critics and rights groups have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of using law enforcement agencies to selectively target its political foes.

Congress spokesman Ajay Maken said the action against his party was aimed at sidelining it ahead of the polls.

"When the principal opposition party's accounts have been frozen just two weeks before the announcement of the national elections, do you think democracy is alive in our country?" he asked reporters.

"Don't you think it is going towards one party system?" he added.

Four of Congress' accounts had been frozen after an investigation of the party's 2018-19 income tax returns, Maken said.

He added that the tax department had issued a payment demand for $25.3M in relation to its probe.

Maken conceded that the party had filed its returns late by up to 45 days but insisted it had done nothing to warrant such a penalty.

"Today is a sad day for Indian democracy," he said, adding that the party was appealing the decision in court and would stage public protests.

Friday's announcement follows numerous legal sanctions and active investigations against leading opponents of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, a scion of the dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades, was convicted of criminal libel last year after a complaint by a member of Modi's party.