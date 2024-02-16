Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed regret over the decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani National Delegation.

In a statement released on Friday, the ministry described the resolution as incompatible with democratic values and a hindrance to equal representation.

The ministry emphasised that this decision closes channels of cooperation and dialogue, which are crucial for regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

It called on PACE to rectify this mistake promptly and refocus its efforts on promoting peace in the region.

Türkiye's statement reflects its commitment to supporting Azerbaijan and promoting peace and stability in the region.

