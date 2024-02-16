West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS has called on authorities in Senegal to set a new date for the presidential election in accordance with a ruling that its postponement to December was unconstitutional.

A bill that delayed the Feb. 25 vote and plunged the country into electoral uncertainty was overturned on Thursday by Senegal's Constitutional Council. But it was unclear whether President Macky Sall would comply with the council's request for the poll to be held as soon as possible.

Any resistance from the authorities would risk more unrest. The week-long electoral crisis has already led to violent protests and warnings of authoritarian overreach in one of coup-hit West Africa's more stable democracies.

ECOWAS, which has previously said the postponement went against Senegal's democratic tradition, urged "all stakeholders in the electoral process to comply with the decision of the Constitutional Council and called on the competent authorities to set a date for the presidential election."

Neither the presidency nor the government have yet confirmed they will accept the decision.

Early on Friday, spokesperson Abdou Karim Fofana said on a private radio station that the government took note of the council's ruling, but did not specify if this meant it would comply with it.

He said the different political factions would need to talk with one another to find a way forward.

Related Protests in Senegal turn deadly amid election crisis

'Inclusive dialogue'