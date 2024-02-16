The Chairman of the Committee on National Defence of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Hulusi Akar, has met with the head of the Qatar-Türkiye Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, and his accompanying delegation.

Akar noted that relations between Türkiye and Qatar continue to be extensive and multidimensional, expressing hope to strengthen relations further during the meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.

Akar highlighted the significant steps taken in defence and security matters, emphasising the importance of the relationship between Türkiye and Qatar.

"Although the figures in our economic relations are not sufficient, we expect them to increase in the coming days," he said, emphasising that efforts are underway to improve relations in areas of economy, education, health and tourism alongside defence and security.