Turkish, Qatari officials meet to deepen defence cooperation
As significant steps are taken in defence and security relations, efforts are also underway to improve bilateral ties in areas including the economy, education, health, and tourism.
Two months ago, the countries signed 12 cooperation agreements following the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting  chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
February 16, 2024

The Chairman of the Committee on National Defence of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Hulusi Akar, has met with the head of the Qatar-Türkiye Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, and his accompanying delegation.

Akar noted that relations between Türkiye and Qatar continue to be extensive and multidimensional, expressing hope to strengthen relations further during the meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.

Akar highlighted the significant steps taken in defence and security matters, emphasising the importance of the relationship between Türkiye and Qatar.

"Although the figures in our economic relations are not sufficient, we expect them to increase in the coming days," he said, emphasising that efforts are underway to improve relations in areas of economy, education, health and tourism alongside defence and security.

Recalling that the first agreement between Qatar and Türkiye was reached when the Shura Council was established, Al Hitmi said: "Our bilateral relations started with a memorandum of understanding, and I am sure that these visits will have a positive impact on bilateral relations."

"Even before these agreements were made, our brotherly relations were expressed in every aspect and on every platform. Moreover, there is a consensus between Qatar and Türkiye," he added.

Al Hitmi noted that Türkiye has rich and vast experience in both legislation and the functioning of public institutions, expressing Qatar's desire to benefit from these experiences.

