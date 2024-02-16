TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Foreign Minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, Gaza
Hakan Fidan underlines that there should be no distinction between Türkiye and other EU candidate countries.
Turkish Foreign Minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, Gaza
Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
February 16, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have discussed Türkiye-EU relations and regional issues during a meeting on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting on Friday, the politicians also touched upon the Gaza issue, expressing concerns about internal disagreements within the EU hindering support for Palestinians and the absence of mechanisms against Israel.

Regarding the Syrian conflict, Fidan and Borrell highlighted the importance of the Syrian regime's involvement in the political process.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan also underlined that there should be no distinction between Türkiye and other candidate countries when it comes to EU accession.

An official candidate for joining the bloc, Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005.

RelatedEU needs to engage more with Türkiye, says foreign policy chief
RECOMMENDED

Fidan meets Moldovan counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan also met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, as part of his visit to Germany for the Security Conference.

During the meeting, Fidan highlighted Ankara’s support for Moldova's territorial integrity.

The two ministers explored prospects for future high-level visits and discussed Türkiye's contributions to Gagauzia.

Additionally, they delved into cooperation opportunities in economic relations, energy, education, and the defence industry.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat