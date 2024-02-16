EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday in Brussels to formally launch a naval mission to help protect international shipping in the Red Sea against attacks from Yemen's Houthis, officials said.

An EU official said on Friday that the bloc aims to have the mission - called Aspides, Greek for shield - up and running in a "few weeks" with at least four vessels.

So far France, Germany, Italy and Belgium have said they plan to contribute ships.

The overall commander of the mission will be Greek, while the lead officer in operational control at sea will be Italian, the EU official said.

The EU says the mission's mandate - set initially for one year - is limited to protecting civilian shipping in the Red Sea and that no attacks will be carried out "on Yemeni soil".

Coordination with the US, other forces