Some 27 agreements have been signed between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia as a part of the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Investment and Business Forum in Istanbul. While six agreements were official, the rest concerned business.

Deepening and broadening bilateral relations is critical when evaluating investment and trade opportunities between the two countries, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said at the forum in the Turkish metropolitan Istanbul on Friday.

The two countries can easily strengthen their ties through partnerships in key sectors such as tourism, construction, and defence industry, Simsek said, adding that parties can form teams to collaborate more closely and achieve better results.

Head of Türkiye's Investment Office, Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, also expressed that bilateral trade between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia is growing, particularly since Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia increased by more than 100 percent last year.

He added that the forum covered a wide range of topics, including green transition and food security.

The one-day event hosted Turkish and Saudi ministers, officials, experts and private sector representatives.