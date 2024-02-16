The International Court of Justice [ICJ] has urged Israel to immediately and effectively implement provisional measures it ordered last month to prevent genocide in besieged Gaza.

"The Court notes that the most recent developments in the Gaza Strip, and in Rafah in particular, 'would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences', as stated by the United Nations Secretary-General," said a press statement by the court on Friday with its response to a request by South Africa for additional measures.

It said the "perilous situation" in Gaza and Rafah, the blockaded enclave's southernmost city, "demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated by the Court in its Order of 26 January 2024."

However, it said this "does not demand the indication of additional provisional measures."

"The Court emphasises that the State of Israel remains bound to fully comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention and with the said order, including by ensuring the safety and security of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," it added.

South Africa's case