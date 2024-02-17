Saturday, February 17, 2024

2043 GMT — Talks on a potential ceasefire deal in Gaza “have not been progressing as expected” in the past few days after good progress in recent weeks, key mediator Qatar said, as Israel's prime minister accused the Hamas resistance group of not changing its ”delusional" demands.

Speaking during the Munich Security Conference, Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani, noted difficulties in the “humanitarian part” of the negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under pressure to bring home remaining captives taken in the October 7 Hamas attack, said he sent a delegation to ceasefire talks in Cairo earlier in the week at US President Joe Biden’s request but doesn't see the point in sending them again.

Hamas wants a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinians held by Israel.

Netanyahu also pushed back against international concern about a planned Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, a city on southern Gaza's border with Egypt. He said “total victory” against Hamas requires the offensive, once people living there evacuate to safe areas. Where they will go in largely devastated Gaza is not clear.

More updates 👇

2106 GMT –– India says Israel must observe international humanitarian law

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urged Israel to abide by international law amid growing concerns about a planned ground operation in Rafah.

Jaishankar said at the Munich Security Conference that there can be no justification for Hamas’s October 7 attack but Israel’s response must strictly be within the framework of international humanitarian law.

“As Israel responds, it is important that Israel should be, should have been very mindful of civilian casualties, that it has an obligation to observe international humanitarian law,” he said.

Jaishankar urged Hamas to release all captives who are being held in Gaza. He also encouraged more efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

1805 GMT –– Netanyahu to continue rejection of Palestinian state recognition

In a televised speech, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

“We shall not bow down to international dictates in regards to a future deal with the Palestinians. Such a compromise should be through direct negotiations with no preconditions,” he said.

The United States, Israel's primary ally and supporter, maintains that a two-state solution should be pursued following the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

1717 GMT –– Netanyahu to inform his government next week of army's plan to attack Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present the army's plan to attack Rafah city in the southern Gaza to the government next week, Israeli media has claimed.

“The plan involves relocating Palestinians in Rafah to central and southern areas of Gaza,” Channel 12 said, adding that “The Israeli army will not allow Palestinians to move to the northern areas of Gaza.”

The channel cited War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz's statements on Friday, in which he called for continuing the war on Gaza even during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and expanding it to Rafah if Israeli hostages in the enclave are not released.

1706 GMT –– Gaza ceasefire talks 'not really promising' currently: Qatari PM

Talks between Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza were "not really very promising" in recent days, the prime minister of Qatar, a key mediator for the negotiations, has said.

"I believe that we can see a deal happening very soon. Yet the pattern in the last few days is not really very promising," Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the Munich Security Conference.

"We will always remain optimistic, we will always remain pushing," he added.

1639 GMT –– African leaders condemn Israel's offensive in Gaza

Leaders at an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa have condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end.

Moussa Faki, the chair of the African Union Commission, said Israel’s offensive was the “most flagrant” violation of international humanitarian law and accused Israel of having “exterminated” Gaza’s inhabitants.

Faki spoke alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who also addressed the summit.

1617 GMT –– Hamas warns of talks pullout unless Gaza aid increased

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it would suspend ceasefire talks unless urgent aid was brought into the north of Gaza, where aid agencies have warned of a looming famine.

"The movement intends to suspend negotiations until aid is brought into northern Gaza," a senior source in the Palestinian militant group told AFP.

"Negotiations cannot be held while hunger is ravaging the Palestinian people," he said, asking not to be identified as he is not authorised to speak on the issue.

1423 GMT –– G7 foreign ministers support creation of Palestinian state: Italian diplomat

The Group of Seven (G7) nations support the creation of a Palestinian state, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said underlining that the process for this must begin with the suspension of the fighting in Gaza.

"The G7 document talks about the will to reach the objective of two people, two states, through an interruption of the conflict now, which will allow the unconditional liberation of the Israeli hostages and help the Palestinian civilian population who needs humanitarian aid," Tajani told reporters after a meeting with his counterparts in the G7 at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"Then, negotiations would start that I hope will lead to peace," he said.

1351 GMT –– Palestinian prime minister calls on African summit to push for stopping aggression on Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the African Union Summit to push for stopping the war on Gaza and halt Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“Let the voice of Africa and the voice of your union be loud for the freedom of Palestine and the right of its people to self-determination and the embodiment of the Palestinian state and its recognition as a member state of the United Nations,” Shtayyeh said in his speech at the summit held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The prime minister called on the African Union to demand an end to “the aggression against the Palestinian people, especially what is happening now in Rafah.”

1303 GMT –– Hamas won't accept anything less than 'complete cessation of aggression' on Gaza

The head of the Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh has said that the Palestinian resistance will “not accept anything less than a complete cessation of Israeli aggression.”

“Hamas responded all the time in a positive spirit and responsibly with the mediators in order to stop the aggression against our people, to end the unjust siege, and to allow the flow of aid, shelter, and reconstruction,” Haniyeh said in a statement.

Read more here.

1217 GMT –– 'What's happening in Gaza is genocide': Bangladeshi premier

Bangladesh’s prime minister has said that what is happening in Gaza now is genocide, stressing that the Palestinian people have the right to live and have their own state.

In an interview with Anadolu, Sheikh Hasina stressed that Bangladesh has always stood against genocide, adding that as for what is happening in Gaza, "I feel it is a genocide. So we never support it."

1156 GMT –– EU reiterates call on Israel to not launch Rafah offensive

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reiterated his call on Israel to not launch a military attack on Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"The EU asks Israel not to take military action in Rafah that would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation," he wrote on X, sharing the link to one of his previous statements.

He stressed that all civilians must be protected in line with international humanitarian law, and called for Israel to respect the International Court of Justice's order issued last month.

1144 GMT –– Recognising a Palestinian state is not a taboo for France: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that recognizing a Palestinian state is not a ‘’taboo’’ for France, as international frustration grows with Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories.

France and the EU have long supported a two-state solution in the Mideast, but as part of a negotiated settlement. With talks long stalled and Israel’s offensive in Gaza deepening, some European countries are voicing support for recognising a Palestinian state sooner.

1136 GMT –– Israel has not presented evidence that Hamas diverted UN aid: US envoy

Israel has not presented specific evidence that Hamas is diverting UN aid and its recent targeted killings of Gaza police commanders safeguarding truck convoys have made it “virtually impossible” to distribute the goods safely, a top US envoy said in rare public criticism of Israel.