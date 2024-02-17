The British government said it had summoned diplomats from the Russian embassy "to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible" for the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

In its statement, the Foreign Office said Navalny's death in an Arctic prison "must be investigated fully and transparently". "We stand today with his family, friends, colleagues and supporters. Our thoughts go out to them," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Navalny died on Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47.

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service reported Navalny felt sick after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness at the penal colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow.