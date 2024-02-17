Increasing Islamophobia at the political and societal levels leads to the exclusion of veiled women from society, despite them being born and raised in France, being highly educated and possessing professional skills that would contribute to the country.

Interviews by Anadolu with 20 Muslim women who left or planned to leave France revealed workplace discrimination.

The report showed that discrimination and lack of social acceptance often force Muslim women to seek job opportunities beyond the borders of France.

The report, aimed at examining the extent of Islamophobia toward women in France and provided a list of recommendations to combat the discrimination, highlighted how "coercive policies" completely restrict veiled women from working in the public sector, reinforce discrimination against the headscarf in the private sector and increase Islamophobia at the societal level.

In addition to facing discrimination in the workplace, Muslim women in France also experience discrimination in education and civil society.

The ban on headscarves in France keeps veiled women from schools and negatively affects their careers and general well-being.

Despite their motivation to contribute to French society, Muslim women are not allowed to share their skills and experiences in educational environments.