TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye debunks false claims of its missile used by Israeli army in Gaza
Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation refutes claims of Turkish-made missiles used by Israeli army in Gaza, emphasising no ammunition trade between Türkiye and Israel.
Türkiye debunks false claims of its missile used by Israeli army in Gaza
The center clarified that Türkiye and Israel do not engage in any ammunition trade, direct or indirect, regarding the defence industry. / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 17, 2024

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation of the Directorate of Communications has debunked a false claim circulating on social media regarding the use of Turkish-made missiles by the Israeli army in the Shujaiyye neighbourhood of Gaza.

The claim was based on multiple images uploaded with the description suggesting that shell fragments found in Gaza were from Turkish missiles.

The center clarified that Türkiye and Israel do not engage in any ammunition trade, direct or indirect, regarding the defence industry.

The images in question, according to the center, do not even clearly depict parts of any ammunition.

Additionally, the Turkish defence industry does not use the term "made by" for branding purposes. This statement comes amidst ongoing conflict and misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

RECOMMENDED

"Israel not only commits genocide against the Gazans, but also attempts to mislead them into despair," the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement, published on X.

Previously, similar allegations were made regarding Pakistan supplying Israel with 155 mm artillery ammunition.

However, Pakistani officials have vehemently denied these claims. The center urged the public to disregard any Israeli propaganda and emphasised the importance of verifying information before spreading it.

RelatedCenter for Countering Disinformation crucial exposing misinformation in Israel-Palestine conflict
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat