CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Colombia urges international unity to combat climate crisis
President Gustavo Petro warns of political deterioration and destruction, urging swift global measures against the climate crisis.
Colombia urges international unity to combat climate crisis
Colombian President Gustavo Petro urges all CO2-emitting nations to embrace clean energy. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024

Global, not national, measures, are urgently needed in the climate change fight, the president of Colombia said.

“We propose a democratic agreement,” said Gustavo Petro as he emphasized the importance of facing the climate crisis when he arrived in Germany to attend the 60th Munich Security Conference.

“The climate crisis is politically turning into barbarism, fascism and total destruction," said the Colombian leader on Friday.

Stating that democratic values have been destroyed due to ongoing wars Petro said: "If we want to continue as we are today, that is, if brute force is measured by bombs dropped from airplanes, this is an indication that humanity is going through a dire situation."

RelatedOver 17,000 hectares scorched in Colombian wildfires

Beyond the crisis

RECOMMENDED

Colombian president sees hope in Africa and South America's clean energy potential, urging swift action on climate change.

He stressed that fossil fuel consumption causes "serious" damage to water and other natural resources.

"There is no other way out. Countries that produce CO2 emissions must now realize the importance of switching to clean energy,” he said.

The Colombian president stated: “Both Africa and South America have great potential for clean energy."

Separately, he held short-term meetings with leaders of the Conference.

RelatedColombia recalls envoy to Argentina after Milei dubs Petro 'murderer'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat