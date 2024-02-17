At least 212 people were detained at events in Russia on Friday and Saturday in memory of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who died on Friday, according to rights group OVD-Info.

Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence, authorities said.

Navalny's mother and lawyer were told at the prison colony on Saturday that he had died of "sudden death syndrome", prominent Navalny ally Ivan Zhdanov said on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

The whereabouts of Navalny's body are currently unclear. Navalny's spokeswoman said earlier that the cause of death had not yet been determined.

OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia, said at least 212 people in 21 cities across Russia had been detained at spontaneous rallies and vigils as of 1127 GMT on Saturday.

OVD-Info said that police had detained at least 109 people in St Petersburg and at least 39 in Moscow, the country's two largest cities, where Navalny's supporters had been concentrated.