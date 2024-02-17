The head of the Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Saturday that the Palestinian resistance will “not accept anything less than a complete cessation of Israeli aggression.”

“Hamas responded all the time in a positive spirit and responsibly with the mediators in order to stop the aggression against our people, to end the unjust siege, and to al low the flow of aid, shelter, and reconstruction,” Haniyeh said in a statement.

“The movement has shown complete flexibility in dealing with these issues, but it is clear so far that the occupation continues to maneuver and procrastinate in issues that concern our people, while its position revolves around the release of hostages,” the official said.

Haniyeh stressed that "the resistance will not accept anything less than a complete cessation of aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation army from Gaza, the lifting of the unjust siege, the provision of safe and appropriate shelter for the displaced due to the crimes of the occupation, the return of the displaced, especially to northern Gaza, an end to the barbaric starvation policy, and a commitment to reconstruction".

He considered that all of these requirements are “humanitarian and agreed upon by the UN, human rights institutions, and the International Court of Justice,” adding that “the occupation must comply with them".

Negotiations between the Palestinian resistance groups and Israel, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, continue.