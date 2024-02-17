WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somali president accuses Ethiopia security of blocking AU summit access
President Mohamoud's claim comes amid a feud between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu over a deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland.
Somali president accuses Ethiopia security of blocking AU summit access
Somalia's foreign ministry said in a statement it "strongly condemns the provocative attempt by the Ethiopian government to obstruct the delegation". / Photo: TRT World / Others
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud has accused Ethiopian security forces of trying to block his access to the African Union summit, with Mogadishu describing it as a "provocative" act.

Mohamoud's claims on Saturday come amid a feud between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu over a deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland giving the landlocked country long-sought access to the sea.

"This morning when I prepared myself to come and attend the closed session of the summit, the Ethiopian security blocked my way," Mohamoud told reporters in Addis Ababa, after later gaining entry to the venue for the meeting.

He said he had tried again with another head of state, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, but they were also blocked from the AU headquarters.

"A soldier with a gun stood in front of us and denied us access to this facility," he said.

RelatedEU urges respect for Somalia's sovereignty as Mogadishu seeks int'l back up
RECOMMENDED

But in a swift rejoinder, Ethiopia said it had "warmly welcomed" Mohamoud and accorded him the full honours of visiting heads of state and governments to the summit.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told AFP that the Somalia delegation was blocked when its secu rity detail tried to enter a venue with weapons.

"The Somali delegation security attempted to enter the AUC premises with weapons which was blocked off by AUC security," she said.

Somalia's foreign ministry said in a statement it "strongly condemns the provocative attempt by the Ethiopian government to obstruct the delegation".

It called for the AU to conduct a "credible and independent investigation (into) this outrageous conduct".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat