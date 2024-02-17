TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM meets officials from Italy, Iceland, Montenegro, Kosovo
Hakan Fidan discusses bilateral political, economic relations and regional issues with top officials at Munich Security Conference.
The annual Munich Security Conference holds high-level debates for the world's most pressing security challenges. / Photo: AA / AA
February 17, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held separate meetings with top officials from Italy, Iceland, Montenegro and Kosovo at the 60th Munich Security Conference.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met on the sidelines of the conference on Saturday, during which Türkiye-EU relations were discussed in detail.

The spotlight was on the removal of political obstacles to EU membership negotiations. Fidan underscored the bloc's unacceptable treatment towards Türkiye compared to other candidate countries.

It was also stressed that the EU should send a stronger message and take concrete steps to put an end to Israel's relentless war on Palestine's Gaza.

The meeting also included discussions about developments in Libya, as well as an evaluation of joint efforts to achieve long-term peace in the region.

In another meeting, Fidan and Iceland's Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson discussed NATO’s enlargement process, the situation in Ukraine, and the massacre in Gaza.

The Turkish foreign minister was reportedly pleased with "the change in Iceland's policy in favour of Palestine on international platforms."

Talks with Montenegro, Kosovo

On Saturday, Fidan also met with Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic, discussing the effects of the situation in Ukraine on the Balkans.

The two also talked about bilateral political and economic relations and evaluated the schedule of Milatovic's upcoming visit to Türkiye.

Fidan was also engaged in discussions with Montenegro's Foreign Minister Filip Ivanovic, focusing on bilateral political and economic relations.

During their meeting, he expressed Ankara's satisfaction with the Montenegrin government's assistance and support for Turkish businesspeople in the country.

In another meeting with Kosovo's Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, Fidan congratulated Kosovo on its national day and discussed bilateral economic relations and upcoming high-level state visits with his counterpart.

The meeting stressed cooperation in combating the FETO terror group’s structure in Kosovo. Military issues were also on the agenda, with the Kosovo side expressing satisfaction with Türkiye's activities in the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR).

The annual Munich Security Conference holds high-level debates for the world's most pressing security challenges.

SOURCE:AA
