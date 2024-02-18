Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza are expected to cost billions of dollars to the Israeli economy, according to studies on the financial aspect of the conflict.

Persistent attacks and the bombardment of Palestinians have become increasingly costly day by day, therefore, the rise of the conflict’s negative effect on the Israeli economy escalates, causing heightened uncertainties and weakening the country’s finances.

Israel spends close to $300 million in direct expenditures per day due to the attacks since October 7, according to the studies.

The attacks have been estimated to have cost $60 billion to the defence budget in the past four months, considering the various economic effects and loss of revenue.

War's impact on financial aspect

Israel’s attacks have already resulted in a decline in tax revenues, increased debt, economic recession and a sharp drop in the gross domestic product.