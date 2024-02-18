Sunday, 18 February, 2024

1737 GMT — Russian troops launched multiple attacks to the west of the recently captured Avdiivka in a bid to force more gains on the battlefield, a Ukrainian army spokesperson.

Facing manpower and ammunition shortages, Ukraine was forced to withdraw from the industrial hub in the eastern Donetsk region, handing Moscow its first major territorial gain since May 2023.

"The enemy is trying to actively develop its offensive," Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army commander leading Kiev's troops in the area, said on state TV.

Ukraine's general staff reported 14 failed Russian attacks on the village of Lastochkyne, around two kilometres (one mile) to the west of Avdiivka's northern edge.

"But our considerable forces are entrenched there," Lykhoviy said.

He also reported failed Russian attacks near the villages of Robotyne and Verbove in the southern Zaporizhzhia region -- one of the few places where Ukraine managed to regain ground during last year's counter-offensive.

More updates 👇

1820 GMT — Ukraine opens probe into claims Russia shot captured POWs

Kiev opened a war crimes investigation Sunday after two separate reports of Russian troops shooting captured Ukrainian soldiers emerged.

Ukraine's army posted a grainy video shot from the air of what it said was a Russian soldier shooting two Ukrainian soldiers at point-blank range.

In the video, two soldiers labelled as Ukrainian advance towards another labelled as Russian in a trench.

They then appear to stop before the Russian soldier grabs and shoots them repeatedly, including while they are lying on the floor, not appearing to resist.

AFP could not verify the authenticity of the video, its location or when it was shot.

"This morning... the Russians once again showed their attitude to international humanitarian law by shooting two Ukrainian prisoners of war," Ukraine's ground forces wrote on Telegram in a post accompanying the video.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General said it had opened an investigation into possible war crimes based on the footage.

It said the incident happened near the village of Vesele in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

The prosecutor also said it was investigating reports of the alleged execution of six wounded Ukrainian soldiers left behind during Kiev's withdrawal from Avdiivka.

1000 GMT — Ukraine's military says Avdiivka front stabilised after withdrawal

The situation has somewhat stabilised on Ukraine's eastern Avdiivka front after the withdrawal of Kiev's forces on Saturday, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Sunday.

"I can state...that on the day after leaving Avdiivka, we perceive the situation as having stabilised somewhat," Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said in televised comments.

He also said that Ukrainian forces took casualties during the withdrawal, but they were minimal given the circumstances.

0926 GMT — Ukraine 'matter of life and death' for Russia — Putin

Events on the battlefield in Ukraine are a matter of "life and death" for Russia that could determine its fate, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"I think it is still important for us ourselves and even more so for our listeners and viewers abroad, to understand our way of thinking," Putin said in an interview with state TV.

"Everything that is happening on the Ukraine front: For them, it is an improvement of their tactical position, but for us, it is our fate; it is a matter of life and death," he said.

Putin was responding to a question about a two-hour-long interview he gave to US talk show host Tucker Carlson, which the Kremlin used to promote its narratives on the war.