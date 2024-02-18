Sunday, February 18, 2024

0840 GMT — Gaza's Nasser Hospital 'out of service' amid Israeli attacks

Gaza's second-largest hospital has been put "completely out of service", a spokesperson for the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said.

"There are only four medical staffers currently caring for patients" inside the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, Ashraf al Qudra told Reuters.

"The Nasser medical complex is the backbone of healthcare in southern Gaza. Its ceasing to function is a death sentence for hundreds of thousands of Palestinian displaced people in Khan Younis and Rafah," he said.

1441 GMT — Israel’s War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz threatened to invade Rafah during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan if hostages held by Hamas were not released.

“I say this very clearly: Hamas has a choice. They can surrender, release the hostages, and this way, the citizens of Gaza can celebrate the holy holiday of Ramadan,” Gantz told a conference in Jerusalem.

The Israeli army plans to launch a ground attack in Rafah, home to more than 1.4 million residents seeking refuge from war, to defeat what Tel Aviv calls the remaining "Hamas battalions."

Gantz, a former defence minister, said that the invasion of Rafah will occur in coordination with “our American and Egyptian partners to minimize civilian casualties,” according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

“The world must know, and Hamas leaders must know – if by Ramadan our hostages are not home, the fighting will be extended to the Rafah area,” he added.

1522 GMT — Israel protests over Brazilian president's remarks comparing Gaza war to Holocaust

Israel criticised Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for comparing the Israeli war on Gaza to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's Holocaust against Jews, with Tel Aviv announcing that it would summon the South American country's envoy for an official protest.

In a statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called da Silva’s statements “shameful” and “serious.”

“No one will harm Israel’s right to defend itself. I have ordered the people of my office to summon the Brazilian ambassador for a reprimand call tomorrow,” he added on X.

Earlier in the day, da Silva accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, citing an Israeli army ongoing offensive that has killed nearly 29,000 Palestinians since October 7.

“It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” he added.

“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” he remarked.

1446 GMT — Israel turns Gaza hospital into ‘military barracks’, Health Ministry says

The Israeli army has turned Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza into a military barracks, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

“The Israeli army has arrested 70 medics at the facility,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement.

The complex "cannot handle cases that require extreme clinical care,” he added.

The Israeli army on Thursday stormed the hospital, forcing everyone inside to evacuate and flee for their lives.

Yet a small medical team stayed inside to take care of patients in critical condition, who were all held in one building of the hospital by the Israeli army amid a lack of basic needs.

1219 GMT —Israel strikes Gaza as US to block ceasefire resolution at UN

Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 18 people overnight, according to medics and witnesses, as the United States said it would veto another draft UN ceasefire resolution.

The US, Israel's top ally, instead hopes to broker a ceasefire agreement and hostage release between Israel and Hamas and envisions a wider resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back, calling Hamas' demands “delusional” and rejecting US and international calls for a pathway to Palestinian statehood.

His Cabinet adopted a declaration saying Israel “categorically rejects international edicts on a permanent arrangement with the Palestinians" and opposes any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, which it said would “grant a major prize to terror” after the October 7 attack that triggered the war.

0923 GMT — Biden administration seeks financial support for Palestinian authority amid looming crisis: Report

The Biden administration is actively seeking measures to bolster the financial stability of the Palestinian Authority amid mounting concerns over an imminent funding crisis, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing US officials.

To circumvent legal restrictions barring direct contributions to the Palestinian Authority, the US is exploring alternative avenues while also urging allies to boost their financial support, US officials have said.

Palestinian officials have sounded alarms that they may exhaust the funds necessary to meet payroll obligations and sustain essential government services as early as late February, US officials revealed.

The US has pinned its post-war hopes on a revitalised Palestinian Authority as the linchpin for stability in the region.

However, US officials said without a revenue boost, the organisation's ability to maintain control in the occupied West Bank and expand its role could be severely compromised.

1021 GMT — Netanyahu gov't prepares to declare opposition to Palestine state

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would vote on a "declaratory decision" regarding Israel's opposition to any unilateral imposition of Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting that the move comes after "recent talk in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally impose on Israel a Palestinian state."

The formal statement, he said, would reflect that, "Israel rejects outright international dictates regarding a permanent arrangement with the Palestinians.

Such an arrangement can only be reached in direct negotiations between the sides, without preconditions."

0954 GMT — Canada slams Israel's Rafah attack 'unacceptable', Palestinians trapped

An Israeli offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah is “unacceptable because Palestinians have nowhere to go” Canada’s foreign minister has said.

“We believe in the right of Israel to exist … We also have a foreign policy all about human security … And the protection of civilians has been at the core of everything we’ve been doing,” Melanie Joly said during a panel discussion at Germany’s Munich Security Conference.

“We need an Israeli government that is willing to talk about a two-state solution,” she said.

At the same time, she said Arab nations must normalise diplomatic ties with Israel, which would include a security deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

But time is of the essence; we only have a couple of months,” she said. “(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu cannot just continue to wage his war.”

0929 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 29,000

A total of 28,985 Palestinians have been killed and 68,883 others injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement.

At least 127 Palestinians have been killed and 205 others injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.