WORLD
2 MIN READ
Asbestos contamination spreads in Sydney, impacting schools and parks
Sydney battles widening asbestos contamination in schools and parks, prompting health risks and investigations.
Asbestos contamination spreads in Sydney, impacting schools and parks
Four Sydney schools contaminated with asbestos in recycled mulch. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 18, 2024

An asbestos contamination in Sydney widened on Sunday, with authorities saying the toxic material had been detected in more schools, as a weeks-long effort continued to remove it from mulch used in public places.

The contamination was discovered in January when asbestos was found in a playground in the New South Wales capital, and a subsequent probe found it in recycled mulch near the park, built above an underground road interchange.

In an update on the contamination on Sunday, the state's Environmental Protection Authority ( EPA) said 34 city sites had now returned positive for bonded asbestos.

New sites where asbestos had been confirmed were two schools in the city's west, the EPA said, lifting the number of schools confirmed as tainted to four.

"There is ongoing testing at a further four schools," EPA head Tony Chappel said, adding that testing was also underway at a hospital and in part of the city's vast Royal National Park.

Related'Contaminated' spinach makes people hallucinate in Sydney
RECOMMENDED

Task force deployed

The agency on Saturday said a public school, park, and two part-built housing estates were tainted, while transport projects, a warehouse and a hospital have also been confirmed as impacted.

In response, the state government has set up an asbestos task force to give more resources and support to the EPA, in the agency's largest probe since it was established in 1991.

Asbestos became popular in the late 19th century as a way to reinforce cement and for fire-proofing, but research later found that the inhalation of asbestos fibres could cause lung inflammation and cancer. It is now banned in much of the world.

RelatedAustralia launches probe into strawberry needles
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat