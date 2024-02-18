China has been stepping up patrols in the waters off the coast of Taiwan’s Kinmen archipelago, days after two of its fishermen drowned while being chased by the Taiwanese coast guard, which accused the boat of trespassing.

The Chinese Coast Guard's Fujian division will regularly monitor the waters off the southern coast of the city of Xiamen — a few kilometres from Kinmen — to strengthen maritime law enforcement, said the Coast Guard's spokesman, Gan Yu, in a statement Sunday.

Fishermen from Taiwan and China regularly sail that stretch of water, which has seen a rise in tensions as the number of Chinese vessels — including sand dredgers and fishing boats — have notably increased in the area.

Related Philippines accuses China of 'dangerous' manoeuvres in South China Sea

Taiwan, China exchange accusations over incident

Kinmen residents have complained of both the noise and sound pollution from the vessels, as well as losses to their livelihood in fishing.

The fishermen’s deaths are unusual despite the level of Chinese activity in the waters near Kinmen, which is closer to China than it is to Taiwan’s main island. China claims all of self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.