Tourism revenues in China during the eight-day Lunar New Year holidays that ended on Saturday surged by 47.3 percent year-on-year thanks to a domestic travel boom, surpassing pre-Covid 2019 levels, official data showed.

The data may offer temporary relief to policymakers as the world's second-largest economy has been facing deflationary risks amid weak consumer demand, but the sustainability of the tourism boost remains uncertain.

During the holiday, known as the world's largest annual migration, tourist attractions across the country witnessed massive crowds.

Domestic tourism spending jumped by 47.3 percent to 632.7 billion yuan ($87.96 billion) from the same holiday period in 2023, and were up 7.7 percent from pre-COVID levels in 2019, according to the data by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Sunday.

The number of domestic trips made during this year's holiday grew by 34.3 percent from a year ago, totalling 474 million which also exceeded the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by 19 percent. The holiday was seven days long in 2019.

Average spending per trip during the holiday this year reached 1,335 yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry data. This compared to 1,238 yuan per trip in 2019.