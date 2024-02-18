The Turkish National Defence Ministry has commemorated Türkiye's 72nd anniversary of joining NATO, underscoring the nation's steadfast commitment to its obligations and responsibilities within the alliance.

“We celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Türkiye joining the NATO alliance,” the ministry said on X on Sunday.

“As the second-largest military force within the Alliance, Türkiye proudly occupies a pivotal position at its core,” the statement read.

The strategic significance of Türkiye within NATO was further emphasised by its hosting of the NATO Allied Land Command and the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps (3rd Corps Command), it added.

“As a formidable and dependable member of NATO, Türkiye will continue to make indispensable contributions to the Alliance, mirroring its unwavering commitment to the organisation's success throughout its history,” it concluded.