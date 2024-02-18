TÜRKİYE
Türkiye celebrates anniversary of joining NATO alliance
"Türkiye will continue to make indispensable contributions to the Alliance, mirroring its unwavering commitment to the organisation's success throughout its history," says Turkish Defence Ministry in a statement.
Turkish Defence Ministry commemorates Türkiye's 72nd anniversary of joining NATO. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
February 18, 2024

The Turkish National Defence Ministry has commemorated Türkiye's 72nd anniversary of joining NATO, underscoring the nation's steadfast commitment to its obligations and responsibilities within the alliance.

“We celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Türkiye joining the NATO alliance,” the ministry said on X on Sunday.

“As the second-largest military force within the Alliance, Türkiye proudly occupies a pivotal position at its core,” the statement read.

The strategic significance of Türkiye within NATO was further emphasised by its hosting of the NATO Allied Land Command and the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps (3rd Corps Command), it added.

“As a formidable and dependable member of NATO, Türkiye will continue to make indispensable contributions to the Alliance, mirroring its unwavering commitment to the organisation's success throughout its history,” it concluded.

In a separate statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “At an extraordinary period of unprecedented challenges for the world, we celebrate the 72nd anniversary of accession of Türkiye, who maintains a unique and indispensable position for the Alliance, to NATO.”

“We will continue to assume an important role in NATO so as to support international peace and stability on the basis of Allied solidarity,” the ministry said on X.

