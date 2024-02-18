China's foreign minister has told his Ukrainian counterpart that Beijing does not sell lethal weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine, a statement said.

Wang Yi told Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting on the sidelines of a major security conference in Munich that China "does not take any advantage of the situation, and does not sell lethal weapons to conflict areas or parties to the conflict", according to a foreign ministry readout.

China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict but has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

Beijing has faced accusations that it is supplying lethal arms to Russia, charges it has always denied.