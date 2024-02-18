Fighting, fuel shortages and Israeli raids put Gaza's second-largest hospital completely out of service, local and United Nations health officials said.

The Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis went out of action early on Sunday, Palestinian health ministry spokesperson in Gaza Ashraf al Qidra told Reuters.

Gaza's hospitals have been a focal point of the four-month-old Israeli war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

It still sheltered scores of patients suffering from war wounds and Gaza's worsening health crisis, but there was no power and not enough staff to treat them all, health officials said.

"It's gone completely out of service. There are only four medical teams - 25 staff - currently caring for patients inside the facility," he said.

Qidra said the water supply to the hospital had halted because generators had been out of action for three days, sewage was flooding emergency rooms and the remaining staff had no way of treating intensive care patients.

A lack of oxygen supplies - also a result of having no power - had caused the deaths of at least seven patients, he said.