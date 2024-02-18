What do we know, and not know, about Navalny's death?

Death

Navalny was incarcerated at the IK-3 penal colony north of the Arctic Circle located in Kharp in the Yamalо-Nenets region about 1,900 km (1200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

His death was announced by the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District at 2:19 pm Moscow time (1119 GMT) on February 16.

"On February 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Navalny A.A. felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness.

"The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called.

"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not give positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established."

No more details about the death have been given by the penitentiary service or by medical officials.

'Sudden Death Syndrome'

Navalny's wife Yulia, speaking in Munich just a few hours after the announcement, said that she did not know whether or not to believe the news due to what she said were the lies of Russia.

But on Saturday, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, confirmed that Navalny was dead.

His 69-year-old mother, Lyudmila, had been given a notice of the death, Yarmysh said. The time of death in that notice was 2:17 pm local time (0917 GMT) on February 16, Yarmysh said.

"When Alexei's lawyer and mother arrived at the colony this morning, they were told that the cause of Navalny's death was sudden death syndrome," Ivan Zhdanov, who directs Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said on Saturday.

"Sudden death syndrome" is a vague term for different cardiac syndromes that cause sudden cardiac arrest and death.

An unidentified source told RT that Navalny died from a blood clot.

The body

It was unclear where Navalny's body was.

His mother had been told that the body had been taken to Salekhard, the town near the prison complex but when she arrived at the morgue it was closed.

When contacted by Navalny's lawyer, the morgue said it did not have Navalny's body, Yarmysh said.