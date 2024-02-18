Militia fighters killed 15 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled Ituri province, local sources said, in the second such attack in less than a week.

The sources said the CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of the Congo) militia, which claims to defend the interests of the Lendu group, again targeted victims from the rival Hema tribe on Sunday.

CODECO fighters ambushed users of a road near the village of Tali where they stopped 15 people including one woman on Saturday afternoon, said Jules Tsuba, leader of Djugu territory's civil society.

The militiamen tied them up and undressed them before killing them, some victims "had their throats cut, others were shot dead", he said.

According to a humanitarian source, "the bodies of the victims bear the marks of torture."

Ruphin Mapela, the territory's administrator, confirmed the toll of 15 dead and said the attack came after months of peace.