Egypt said it will give an oral argument before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 21 regarding Israeli practices in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Hague-based court is set to hear a Palestinian request for an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of the 57-year-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories next week.

A total of 52 countries will present their legal arguments before the United Nations court between February 19 and 26, while Israel will be absent.

“Egypt will give an oral argument on the Israeli practices in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967,” Dia Rashwan, head of the State Information Service, said in a statement.

He said two Egyptian memoranda presented to the court will highlight the Israeli policies of annexing lands, demolishing homes, expelling, deporting and displacing Palestinians, in violation of the right to self-determination of Palestinians and the prohibition of the seizure of lands by armed force.

They will also express Egypt’s rejection of the Israeli policies of persecution and racial discrimination, which blatantly contravene the principles of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, Rashwan added.

The Egyptian official said Egypt will call on the UN court to confirm Israel’s responsibility for all illegal acts and demand an immediate withdrawal of its forces from the occupied Palestinian territories, including the city of Jerusalem.

Egypt will also call for compensating the Palestinians for the damage incurred as a result of these policies and practices, he added.