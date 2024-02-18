A top court in Italy ruled that returning irregular migrants to a country not safe is a "crime" and sentenced an Italian ship captain to one year in prison for rescuing irregular migrants from Libya in the central Mediterranean and handing them over to the Libyan coastguard.

The Court of Cassation ruled that handing over irregular migrants to Libyan coastguards in 2018 was a crime, local media reported on Saturday.

The court announced the verdict in the case of the Italian ship Asso 28, which rescued 101 irregular migrants at sea 57 kilometers (34 miles) off the Libyan coast in July 2018 and turned them over to Libyan authorities, the daily La Repubblica reported.

Sending irregular migrants back to Libya, which is not a safe country according to the European Convention on Human Rights, is a crime, the daily explained.

The court ruled that returning the migrants to Libya violated their right to international protection.

Giovanni Sotgiu, captain of Asso 28, a private company, was sentenced to one year in prison.