Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul becomes European champion
The Turkish wrestler achieves his 4th consecutive and 11th overall European championship.
Taha Akgul competed against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, defeating him 5-4 in the finals and claiming the gold medal. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
February 18, 2024

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul has become the European champion at the European Wrestling Championships.

In the freestyle 125-kilo category at the European Wrestling Championships held in the capital of Romania, Bucharest, Taha Akgul competed against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili on Sunday, defeating him 5-4 in the finals and claiming the gold medal.

The Turkish wrestler achieved his 4th consecutive and 11th overall European championship, following gold medals in Warsaw 2021, Budapest 2022, and Zagreb 2023.

Akgul also won an Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Akgul first defeated Kamil Tomasz Kosciolek from Poland and Murazi Mchedlidze from Ukraine, advancing to the semi-finals.

Facing Giorgi Meshvildishvili from Azerbaijan in the semi-finals, Akgul secured a 10-0 victory and advanced to the finals.

SOURCE:AA
