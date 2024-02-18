Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul has become the European champion at the European Wrestling Championships.

In the freestyle 125-kilo category at the European Wrestling Championships held in the capital of Romania, Bucharest, Taha Akgul competed against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili on Sunday, defeating him 5-4 in the finals and claiming the gold medal.

The Turkish wrestler achieved his 4th consecutive and 11th overall European championship, following gold medals in Warsaw 2021, Budapest 2022, and Zagreb 2023.

Akgul also won an Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020.