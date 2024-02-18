Anadolu has compiled information on weapons and ammunition used by Israel for the first time on the battlefield in Gaza after October 7.

In the first part of the series on these weapons, it was stated that Israel's military infrastructure is largely known to be of US origin.

After the October 7 Hamas attack that left nearly 1,200 people dead, the Israeli army established the new reserve Hashomer (Guardian) 855 Brigade, which Tel Aviv claimed would be used to defend Israeli communities.

Israel claims that this brigade of reserve soldiers will be focused on protecting illegal settlements along the Gaza border rather than launching attacks. However, it is believed that this brigade is also used in intensified attacks on Gaza.

For the first time since 2005, the Kfir Brigade has been deployed in Gaza, along with the 5th Reserve Division, the 19th Infantry Division, and the 888th Refaim Special Forces Unit, which was established in 2019 as part of LOTAR, which is responsible for counter-terrorism training.

Israel has additionally formed a new tank unit, Phoenix, and assigned it to Gaza.

It is noted that these tanks are returned to combat readiness by repairing damaged tanks in attacks.

Armored unit weapons

All ground force units involved in the massacres in Gaza have begun testing many new technological weapons and ammunition developed by the Israeli defence industry for the first time on Palestinians.

For the first time in the Gaza attack, Israel used the 7.62-millimeter Negev machine gun, which is capable of penetrating buildings.

Also, Holit and Yated shoulder-fired rockets were used by the military. They are said to be 40 percent more accurate than the Lao and Matador 90mm shoulder-fired rockets, which can be used to hit armored vehicles and precision targets inside buildings.

The Holit and Yated are also said to be 50 percent larger than the 10kg Lao and Matador, with increased range and more explosive power. They are more effective in urban warfare.

On October 22, the Israeli army released footage of the Maglan commando unit using a new, precision-guided 120mm mortar shell known as the Iron Sting or Steel Sting in Gaza.