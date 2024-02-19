Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have reached an agreement on another 1.1 kilometres (0.68 miles) of their disputed border.

The Tajik State Committee for National Security said in a statement that representatives from the two countries held a meeting in Tajikistan's Sughd Province.

It noted that following fieldwork by topographic working groups from the two co untries, they reached an agreement on 1.1 kilometres of the shared border and a protocol on this was signed.

It said the parties will continue to work on other parts of the disputed border at a future meeting to be held in Kyrgyzstan.