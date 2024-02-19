Singapore plans to require all flights departing the country to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026, its transport minister said, as the city-state joins the global aviation industry's efforts to switch to greener fuel.

"The use of SAF is a critical pathway for the decarbonisation of aviation and is expected to contribute around 65 percent of the carbon emission reduction needed to achieve net zero by 2050," the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), which developed the plan in consultation with industry and other stakeholders, said in a statement on Monday.

Under the plan, announced by Chee Hong Tat at the Changi Aviation Summit on the eve of the Singapore Airshow, the country aims for a 1 percent SAF target from 2026 and plans to raise it to 3-5 percent by 2030, subject to global developments and the wider availability and adoption of SAF.

SAF can be made either through synthetic processes or from biological materials, like used cooking oil or wood chips. SAF currently accounts for 0.2 percent of the jet fuel market.

