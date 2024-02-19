WORLD
Afghanistan avalanche kills 25, injures eight: provincial official
The avalanche sweeps through the village of Nakre in the Tatin valley of Nuristan overnight, blanketing homes in snow and rubble.
Around 20 houses have been destroyed or heavily damaged. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 19, 2024

An avalanche has killed at least 25 people and injured eight others in the eastern Afghan province of Nuristan, a provincial official said, after swaths of the country saw heavy snowfall.

"It is still snowing. Rescue efforts are under way and the number of dead may increase," provincial head of information and culture Jamiullah Hashimi said on Monday.

The avalanche swept through the village of Nakre in the Tatin valley of Nuristan overnight on Sunday, blanketing homes in snow and rubble.

Around 20 houses were destroyed or heavily damaged, Hashimi added.

"Due to clouds and rain, the helicopter cannot land in Nuristan," said Maulvi Mohammad Nabi Adel, the head of public works in the province, adding that snow had blocked one of the main roads into the province, making "the rescue operation difficult."

Nuristan province, which borders Pakistan, is mostly covered by mountainous forests and hugs the southern end of the Hindu Kush mountain range.

This year, the arrival of snow was delayed across much of Afghanistan, which is accustomed to harsh winters.

The exceptionally low level of rain in a country that relies heavily on agriculture has forced many farmers to delay planting.

Afghanistan is one of the world's poorest countries, a country which has seen decades of war, prone to natural disasters and vulnerable to extreme weather events.

SOURCE:AFP
