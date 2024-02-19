In recent weeks, the United States and its allies have carried out dozens of airstrikes against the Houthis to deplete the missile and drone arsenal of the Yemeni group.

But American officials concede that they still don’t know how much Houthi weapons are hidden in underground stockpiles that the Iran-linked group had been using to target cargo and navy vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who fought a years-long war against a Saudi Arabia-led coalition, say they are going after ships in response to Israel’s bombing of Gaza where more than 28,900 people, most of them women and children, have been killed.

Besides their resilience, what has put the spotlight on the Houthis is their close ties with Iran. Tehran supports a network of groups across the region, known as the "Shia Crescent" or "Axis of Resistance."

This includes armed groups in Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon along with the Yemeni Houthis.

There is a common belief that the Houthis are not much more than proxies for Iran. But this view oversimplifies their relationship. It overlooks that the ties between Iran and the Houthis are complex and ever-changing, not just a straightforward case of control and influence.

It’s crucial to understand why seeing the Houthis as merely Iran's proxies misses the bigger, more dynamic picture of their alliance.

More than a proxy

Iran's relationship with the Houthis is a complex blend of politics, ideology, and strategy and not a one-way street of influence.

Recognising this intricate web is crucial to understanding the dynamics at play in the Middle East, beyond the oversimplified idea of proxy relationships.

The Iran-Houthi interaction is based on mutual interests and shared goals, making their relationship more of a partnership than a puppet show.

The simplistic view of the Houthi-Iran relationship suggests that Iran completely controls the Houthis, much like its influence on Shia groups in Iraq.

This perspective paints the Houthis as mere tools of Iran, unable to make their own decisions or have their own identity.

These ideas ignore the domestic motivations of the Houthis in the war in Yemen and also their desire to become a transnational actor. This common perception also portrays the relationship between the two actors as one-sided, with Iran calling all the shots in a top-down manner.

However, this narrative misses the bigger picture. It overlooks the evolving nature of their partnership and the broader regional and international context. This oversimplification risks misunderstanding the true dynamics at play, reducing a complex and changing relationship to a static and one-dimensional model.