UN human rights chief Volker Turk has said Britain's new legislation on its controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing undercuts basic rights principles.

Turk said on Monday that the moves to facilitate removals to Rwanda ran contrary to the basic principles of the rule of law and risked delivering a serious blow to human rights.

"The combined effects of this bill, attempting to shield government action from standard legal scrutiny, directly undercut basic human rights principles," Turk said in a statement.

"Governments cannot revoke their international human rights and asylum-related obligations by legislation."

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights called for the bill to be reconsidered.

"Such a stance is today more vital than ever."

"I urge the UK government to take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with the UK's international legal obligations, and to uphold the country's proud history of effective, independent judicial scrutiny," Turk said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government introduced the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill late last year, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda would be illegal under international law.

If passed after ongoing scrutiny in both houses of parliament, the legislation would compel British judges to treat Rwanda as a safe third country.

It would also give government ministers powers to disregard sections of international and British human rights legislation.