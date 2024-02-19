Defence chiefs from Türkiye and the East African nation of Djibouti have signed a series of agreements and protocols in Ankara, including a military training cooperation agreement, a military financial cooperation agreement, and a cash aid implementation protocol.

The National Defence Ministry stated that Minister Yasar Guler officially welcomed Djibouti’s National Defence Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed on Monday, who arrived in Ankara as an official guest, with a military ceremony. After the ceremony, both ministers proceeded to a bilateral meeting.

The ministry said that under the leadership of the two defence chiefs, a delegation-level meeting was held.