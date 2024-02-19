UN experts have raised alarm over "credible allegations of egregious human rights violations" committed by Israeli forces, including multiple forms of sexual assault and rape, against Palestinian women and girls in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“Palestinian women and girls in detention have been subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault, such as being stripped naked and searched by male Israeli army officers," the experts said in a statement on Monday.

"At least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped while others were reportedly threatened with rape and sexual violence,” the experts added.

Hundreds of Palestinian women and girls across Gaza and the occupied West Bank have been arbitrarily detained by the Israeli army since October 7, the seven UN experts said in their report.

Those detained include human rights activists, reporters and humanitarian workers, who report being subjected to "inhuman and degrading treatment."

The detainees list multiple forms of abuse such as being severely beaten, denied food, medicine and menstruation pads, and having photos taken of them in "degrading circumstances" and spread online by the Israeli army.

One shocking report even cited a Palestinian woman detained in Gaza being left without food in a cage outside in the rain and cold temperatures.

In response, the seven UN experts called for an independent and effective probe into the reports, cautioning Tel Aviv to cooperate with the investigations.